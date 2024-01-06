Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $10.51

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $9.37. Evotec shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 105,871 shares trading hands.

Evotec Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

Further Reading

