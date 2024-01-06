Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Sells $1,508,800.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dara Khosrowshahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $155.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after buying an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 166.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $130,470,000 after purchasing an additional 745,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

