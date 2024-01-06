Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $521.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

