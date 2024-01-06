Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.36.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock.
Ferrari Trading Up 0.1 %
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 20.42%. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ferrari by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth $172,141,000.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
