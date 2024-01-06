Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 2,424 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.