FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 358.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $57.18 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.