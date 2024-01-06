FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 86,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

