First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,149,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,674,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $20.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.37%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

