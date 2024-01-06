First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AG opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.41. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.21 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 11.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

