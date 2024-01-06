First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $89.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.