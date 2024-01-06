Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -694.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WIX

About Wix.com

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.