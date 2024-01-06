Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 215.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 201.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.1 %

CLVT stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $11.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

