Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Sunday, December 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.46 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

