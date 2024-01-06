Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $167.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $122.20 and a 12 month high of $171.61.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

