Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $137,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Price Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

