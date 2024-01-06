Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $143,000 Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chewy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 38.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 8.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 136.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $20.43 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.50 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

