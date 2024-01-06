Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 700 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.32. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MHK. TheStreet downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.