Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Entegris by 37.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after buying an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 8.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1.9% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

