Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 17,900 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $208,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $61.52 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.