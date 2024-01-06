Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,728,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

NYSE:CRL opened at $223.89 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

