Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 2,200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $225.41 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.89 and its 200-day moving average is $212.77.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

