Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 45,951 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,951 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ball by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 849.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 807,698 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Insider Activity at Ball

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

