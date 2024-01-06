Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Takes $1.35 Million Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of monday.com by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $176.79 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -519.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on monday.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.