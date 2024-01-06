Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 43.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 121.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

V.F. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VFC opened at $16.90 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

