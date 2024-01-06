Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,819,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 270,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 321,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 20,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

