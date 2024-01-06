Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 51,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $523.07 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average is $501.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

