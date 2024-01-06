Forsta AP Fonden Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.09% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $88.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 75.08%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

