Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.78 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

IQV stock opened at $220.52 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $212.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

