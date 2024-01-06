Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 992.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.