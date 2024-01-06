Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 49,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,573,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $52,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.89.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

