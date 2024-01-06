Forsta AP Fonden Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,957,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 80,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Moody’s by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Moody’s by 352.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,895,000 after buying an additional 113,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.38.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $371.69 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $275.67 and a 1 year high of $396.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,601. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

