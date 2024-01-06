Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.08% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,546,000 after purchasing an additional 850,003 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 65.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 855,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 339,113 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Read Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.