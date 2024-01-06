Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,213.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,202.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,030.25. The firm has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,365.12 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

