Forsta AP Fonden Sells 11,600 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

