Forsta AP Fonden Sells 800 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after buying an additional 34,051 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $189.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Snowflake from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.