Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Gap Up to $33.30

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.30, but opened at $34.33. Fortrea shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 16,989 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

