Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.05. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.