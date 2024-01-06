FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 3.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $12,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 477,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 397,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth $9,507,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,760,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 171,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

FAPR opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

