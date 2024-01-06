Fundamentum LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fundamentum LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $147.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.29. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.