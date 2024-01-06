Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.87.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

