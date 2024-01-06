Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.42% and a negative net margin of 4,136.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,781,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,683,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

