Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their target price on Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $41.30 on Friday. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.45. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. Analysts predict that Galapagos will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Galapagos by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Galapagos by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Galapagos by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Articles

