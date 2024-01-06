Gena L. Ashe Sells 10,526 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GXO opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $41,706,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after acquiring an additional 882,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

