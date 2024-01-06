Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.32.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $31.81 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.