Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.50.

Get Global Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $261,300,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 338.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,288,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,416,000 after buying an additional 2,537,941 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $197,875,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after buying an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.