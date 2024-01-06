GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Gap Down to $57.02

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.02, but opened at $55.56. GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares last traded at $56.03, with a volume of 86,223 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.69.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

See Also

