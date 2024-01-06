GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells $420,880.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,904,850.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $2,682,956.22.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

