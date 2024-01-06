Graco (NYSE:GGG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGG stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Graco by 458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

