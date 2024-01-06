Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Gravity Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.01. Gravity has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

About Gravity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Gravity by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Featured Articles

