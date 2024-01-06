Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Griffon were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Griffon by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

GFF opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $62.45.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

